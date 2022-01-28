OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of OZ Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

OTCMKTS:OZMLF opened at $17.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average of $17.95. OZ Minerals has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $21.04.

OZ Minerals Ltd. is a copper-focused international company. It operates through the following segments: Prominent Hill, Carrapateena, Carajás, Exploration & Development and Corporate. The Prominent Hill segment engages in the mining and processing high grade underground ore containing copper, gold and silver along with open pit ore from stockpiles.

