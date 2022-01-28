Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $360.35

Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 360.35 ($4.86) and traded as low as GBX 342.40 ($4.62). Pacific Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 348 ($4.70), with a volume of 119,534 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 360.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 353.07. The stock has a market cap of £401.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37.

About Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC)

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in selected companies in the Asia Pacific region and the Indian sub-continent, but excluding Japan, Australia and New Zealand (the Asia Pacific Region).

