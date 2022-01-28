Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.18) Per Share (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.18) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $9.42 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 20.32 and a quick ratio of 19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.86 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84.

In related news, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $281,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $590,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.