Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,200 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,800,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,225,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,106,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,684 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 11.1% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,110,000 after purchasing an additional 137,088 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 13.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 973,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,950,000 after purchasing an additional 113,134 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,947,000 after purchasing an additional 62,669 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $143.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.39. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $105.07 and a one year high of $157.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

