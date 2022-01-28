Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes $186,000 Position in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 27.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,805,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,018,000 after acquiring an additional 600,998 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 71.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 14,387 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 59.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 28.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 42,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SWIM opened at $14.40 on Friday. Latham Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.34.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $161.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Latham Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.