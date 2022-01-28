PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $60.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. PAR Technology traded as low as $35.31 and last traded at $35.43, with a volume of 3750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.34.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,977,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,138,000 after purchasing an additional 328,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,987,000. ADW Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,377,000 after acquiring an additional 215,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,752,000 after acquiring an additional 40,592 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,314,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,904,000 after acquiring an additional 210,493 shares during the period.

The company has a market capitalization of $913.41 million, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.69 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Company Profile (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.