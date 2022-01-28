Parametrica Management Ltd Makes New $1.88 Million Investment in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,000. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 850.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,213.6% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at $109,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.86. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $104.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.