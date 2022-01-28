Parametrica Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,092 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chegg by 100.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Chegg by 14.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chegg by 44.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the third quarter valued at $147,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chegg alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHGG shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

CHGG opened at $24.13 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $115.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -402.10, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.36.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chegg news, Director Ted Schlein acquired 35,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.