Parametrica Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Arvinas by 0.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Arvinas by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Arvinas by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Arvinas by 142.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arvinas by 3.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARVN. Zacks Investment Research cut Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.79.

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $3,525,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 24,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $2,275,469.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 518,617 shares of company stock worth $40,181,588. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $65.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.93. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). The firm had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

