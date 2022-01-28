Parametrica Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.96.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.49 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.