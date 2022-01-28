PARSIQ (PRQ) Market Capitalization Tops $48.47 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $48.47 million and approximately $502,046.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000897 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.68 or 0.00258425 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000120 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006619 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $417.23 or 0.01103818 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003289 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 142,923,483 coins. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.