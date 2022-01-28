Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,999 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.4% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 25.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $319,869.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $856,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

PATK opened at $61.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 2.18. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.10 and a twelve month high of $98.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 15.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

