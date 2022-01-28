PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

PCSB Financial has raised its dividend payment by 144.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. PCSB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get PCSB Financial alerts:

NASDAQ PCSB opened at $18.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.57. PCSB Financial has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $291.04 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 22.38%.

In other PCSB Financial news, EVP Michael P. Goldrick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PCSB Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PCSB Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PCSB Financial during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in PCSB Financial by 38.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PCSB Financial by 5.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary PCSB Bank, it provides banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Loans, Commercial Mortgage Loans, Construction Loans, Commercial Loans, Home Equity Lines of Credit, and Consumer and Overdraft Loans.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PCSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.