PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) Posts Earnings Results

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

Shares of NASDAQ PCSB traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,527. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.57. PCSB Financial has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $288.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Goldrick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PCSB Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PCSB Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in PCSB Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in PCSB Financial by 38.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PCSB Financial by 5.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary PCSB Bank, it provides banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Loans, Commercial Mortgage Loans, Construction Loans, Commercial Loans, Home Equity Lines of Credit, and Consumer and Overdraft Loans.

