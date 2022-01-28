PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 3,575.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDFS. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the second quarter worth $16,362,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions in the second quarter valued at $4,045,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions in the second quarter valued at $3,777,000. Samjo Capital LLC raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 13.1% in the second quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,375,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,998,000 after acquiring an additional 159,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 35.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 99,569 shares in the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

PDFS stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.44 and a 1-year high of $33.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.05. The firm has a market cap of $983.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.37.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 46.30% and a negative return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $29.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS).

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.