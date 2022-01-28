Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 983,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,412 shares during the quarter. Peloton Interactive makes up approximately 1.6% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $85,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933,027 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,164 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,404,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,740 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 54.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,230,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 83.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,401,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,820,000 after buying an additional 1,091,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In related news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $935,981.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,426 shares of company stock worth $1,359,774. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.10.

Shares of PTON opened at $23.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.52. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $157.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.