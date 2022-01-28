Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Pennon Group (LON:PNN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,260 ($17.00) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,175 ($15.85) to GBX 1,200 ($16.19) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,060 ($14.30) to GBX 1,300 ($17.54) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,170.40 ($15.79).

Shares of LON PNN opened at GBX 1,077 ($14.53) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -108.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,164.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,201.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.97. Pennon Group has a 52-week low of GBX 569.47 ($7.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,335 ($18.01).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a GBX 11.70 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is currently -3.33%.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

