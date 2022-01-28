PepperLime Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PEPLU) Short Interest Up 300.0% in January

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PEPLU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PEPLU opened at $10.20 on Friday. PepperLime Health Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for PepperLime Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepperLime Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.