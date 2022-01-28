Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) versus Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Head-To-Head Survey

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) and Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and Lumen Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 16.16% 19.10% 8.99% Lumen Technologies -3.83% 17.98% 3.46%

4.7% of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Lumen Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Lumen Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lumen Technologies has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Lumen Technologies pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk pays out 41.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lumen Technologies pays out -140.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Lumen Technologies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and Lumen Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk $9.36 billion 2.85 $1.50 billion $1.62 18.31 Lumen Technologies $20.71 billion 0.59 -$1.23 billion ($0.71) -16.73

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lumen Technologies. Lumen Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and Lumen Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A Lumen Technologies 1 2 0 0 1.67

Lumen Technologies has a consensus price target of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 12.23%. Given Lumen Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lumen Technologies is more favorable than Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk.

Summary

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk beats Lumen Technologies on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband. The Consumer segment offers fixed wireline telecommunications services, pay television, data, and internet services to home customers. The Enterprise segment provides end-to-end solution to corporate and institutions. The WIB segment includes interconnection services, leased lines, satellite, VSAT, broadband access, information technology services, data and internet services to Other Licensed Operator companies and institutions. The Others segment deals with Digital Service Operating Segments that does not meet the disclosure requirements for a reportable segments. The company was founded on September 24, 1991 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer. The International and Global Accounts Management segment offers products to Europe Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The Enterprise segment includes products and services to large and regional domestic and global enterprises, as well as the public sector, which includes the U.S. Federal Government, state and local governments, and research and education institutions. The Small and Medium Business segment products and services to small and medium businesses directly and through indirect channel partners. The Wholesale segment covers a range of other communication providers across the wireline, wireless, cable, voice and data center sectors. The Consumer Segment caters to residential customers. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Monroe, LA.

