Phantomx Price Up 46.7% Over Last Week (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 191.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last week, Phantomx has traded 46.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phantomx has a market capitalization of $85,268.25 and $70.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantomx coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.39 or 0.00252325 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00014925 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007322 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000710 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00018840 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Phantomx Profile

Phantomx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Phantomx

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

