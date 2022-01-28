Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to report sales of $118.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $126.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $111.00 million. Physicians Realty Trust posted sales of $111.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $458.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $437.02 million to $467.57 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $513.96 million, with estimates ranging from $446.73 million to $573.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,156,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,458,000 after buying an additional 736,194 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,747,000 after purchasing an additional 173,461 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,066,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,237,000 after purchasing an additional 175,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,499,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,978,000 after acquiring an additional 185,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,298,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,386,000 after acquiring an additional 34,945 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.63. The company had a trading volume of 413,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,320. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.60%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

