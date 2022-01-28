Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,800 shares, an increase of 7,054.8% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 366,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Pingtan Marine Enterprise from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PME opened at $0.62 on Friday. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The company has a market cap of $53.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of -0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 67.13%. The company had revenue of $36.10 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,345 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

