Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Buys 1,355 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 92.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849,299 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $356,207,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 46.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789,539 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $172.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.02, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.16. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on T. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.58.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

