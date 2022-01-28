Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,912 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 38.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,069,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 511.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Walmart by 25.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,226,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,731 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Walmart by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,222,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $736,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,636 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $135.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.65.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 93,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $13,126,454.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,094,416 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,573,879 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

