Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $717,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $106,495,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

HOOD opened at $11.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.23. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 183.63%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,182 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $649,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 119,044 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $2,840,389.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,385 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,853.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

