Pinnacle Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 1,335 DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,288,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 309,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 21,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DKNG shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on DraftKings from $73.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. CBRE Group started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.39.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.80. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.91.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. The business had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Woodrow Levin purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.81 per share, for a total transaction of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 177,449 shares of company stock worth $6,877,845 in the last three months. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

