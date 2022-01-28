Pinnacle Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 474 Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BFAM. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 635,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,496,000 after purchasing an additional 236,011 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 12,279 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 346.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,047,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,420,000 after acquiring an additional 32,519 shares during the period. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $273,295.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BFAM shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

Shares of BFAM opened at $118.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.04 and a beta of 0.96. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.41 and a 1 year high of $182.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $460.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.45 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 3.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

