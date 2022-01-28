Pinnacle Holdings LLC Buys New Position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 25.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,435,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 285.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 77,684 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 26.1% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,547,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,918,000 after acquiring an additional 320,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 44.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TPGY opened at $9.84 on Friday. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $34.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.79.

In other news, major shareholder Tybourne Capital Management (H sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $507,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen sold 119,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $1,238,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 219,000 shares of company stock worth $2,246,790 over the last quarter.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

