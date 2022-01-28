Pinnacle Holdings LLC Invests $83,000 in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,030,000 after acquiring an additional 86,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

MSGE opened at $66.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.47. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52-week low of $60.26 and a 52-week high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.33 and its 200-day moving average is $72.57.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $294.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.17 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 88.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

