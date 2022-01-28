Pinnacle Holdings LLC Purchases New Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,590,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,720,000 after buying an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 14.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 605,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,249,000 after buying an additional 75,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in WD-40 by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,819,000 after purchasing an additional 17,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in WD-40 by 76.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,730,000 after purchasing an additional 50,404 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in WD-40 by 50.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,175,000 after purchasing an additional 38,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WDFC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

WDFC opened at $220.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $333.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88 and a beta of -0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.82.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $134.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.24%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.