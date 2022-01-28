Pinnacle Holdings LLC Takes Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 0.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 62.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 2.4% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 5.2% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 1.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,453,700.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $155,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $70.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $68.18 and a 52 week high of $151.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.99.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNBR shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.80.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

