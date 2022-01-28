Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Evan Sharp Sells 59,696 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,666,115.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Evan Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 21st, Evan Sharp sold 56,970 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $1,707,390.90.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $5,005,405.08.

PINS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.84. 21,727,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,636,516. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average of $48.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

