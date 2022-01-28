Pioneer Natural Resources to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $5.87 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will earn $5.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.24. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $22.24 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PXD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $213.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.44 and a 200 day moving average of $173.14. The firm has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $115.14 and a 1 year high of $222.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 44.77%.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

