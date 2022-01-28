Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Estée Lauder Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $7.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.29 EPS.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.05.

NYSE:EL opened at $298.19 on Thursday. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $235.80 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $343.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total transaction of $684,460,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total transaction of $703,906.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.