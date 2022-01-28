Piper Sandler Comments on Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.31 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of PPBI opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.28. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $273,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $34,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 37.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 95,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 25,970 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,986,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,482,000 after acquiring an additional 62,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.