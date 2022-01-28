Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of South State in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for South State’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.63 EPS.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.34.

South State stock opened at $82.65 on Thursday. South State has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $93.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. South State’s payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in South State by 61.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,151,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,332,000 after buying an additional 1,203,544 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in South State by 34.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,014,000 after buying an additional 652,095 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in South State in the third quarter worth about $32,593,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in South State by 55.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,195,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,261,000 after buying an additional 425,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in South State by 34.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,588,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,626,000 after buying an additional 406,152 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

