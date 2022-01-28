Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Raised to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $14.50 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PAGP. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Plains GP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.06.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.05 and a beta of 2.07. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is -327.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 2.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,650,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,079,000 after buying an additional 348,203 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 1.5% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,005,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,136,000 after buying an additional 195,017 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 14.0% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 9,409,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $112,344,000 after buying an additional 1,152,705 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 0.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,948,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,640,000 after buying an additional 56,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 2,156.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,612,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,897,000 after buying an additional 7,275,478 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

