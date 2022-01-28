PlayGame Market Cap Hits $191,034.14 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. PlayGame has a market cap of $191,034.14 and approximately $943.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayGame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PlayGame has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00041138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00104790 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame (CRYPTO:PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

