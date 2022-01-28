Playkey Price Tops $0.0103 on Top Exchanges (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 37.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Playkey coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Playkey has a market cap of $179,229.15 and approximately $78,052.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Playkey

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

