Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives $34.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.93.

PLTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

In related news, insider Robert Antokol purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $3,243,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Playtika by 1,008.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 74,783 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC raised its stake in Playtika by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 432,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after acquiring an additional 123,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Playtika by 324.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 112,108 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the second quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the third quarter valued at about $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLTK traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,247. Playtika has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $35.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.50.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $635.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Playtika will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

