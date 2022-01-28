PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Sees Large Volume Increase

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 25,814 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,537,832 shares.The stock last traded at $12.67 and had previously closed at $13.61.

PLBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. dropped their price target on PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on PLBY Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PLBY Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.29.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.66 million. The firm’s revenue was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in PLBY Group in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PLBY Group by 81.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at $72,000.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

