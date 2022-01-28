Pluton (PLU) One Day Volume Tops $9.63 Million

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Pluton coin can now be bought for about $16.75 or 0.00044374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pluton has a total market cap of $14.27 million and $9.63 million worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pluton has traded 137.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pluton Profile

PLU is a coin. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,000 coins. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it . Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

Buying and Selling Pluton

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

