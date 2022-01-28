Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

PLYM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of NYSE PLYM opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.76. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $32.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.14 million, a P/E ratio of -28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -88.42%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

