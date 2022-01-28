Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $625.00

Shares of Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 625 ($8.43) and last traded at GBX 625 ($8.43), with a volume of 11109 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 639 ($8.62).

POLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($14.03) price objective on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($14.03) target price on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of £631.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 754 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 817.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Polar Capital’s payout ratio is currently 0.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew Ross acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 665 ($8.97) per share, with a total value of £199,500 ($269,158.12). Also, insider Gavin Rochussen acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 700 ($9.44) per share, with a total value of £140,000 ($188,882.89).

About Polar Capital (LON:POLR)

