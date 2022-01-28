Polymath (POLY) Reaches Market Cap of $340.92 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One Polymath coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001021 BTC on popular exchanges. Polymath has a market cap of $340.92 million and approximately $20.23 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polymath has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.44 or 0.00288979 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009304 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002088 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,550,830 coins. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Buying and Selling Polymath

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.