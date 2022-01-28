PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Cut to $182.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $187.00 to $182.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PPG Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Vertical Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PPG Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.65.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $153.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.56. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $132.10 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.2% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

