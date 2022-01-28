Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 87.7% from the December 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Prada stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $12.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,386. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.71. Prada has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Prada from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Prada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.70.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

