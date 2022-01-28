Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.55

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.53. The company has a market capitalization of $578.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.42.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 47,071 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,452,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,944 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth $576,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 17,001 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

