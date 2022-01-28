Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Premier Financial has a payout ratio of 38.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Premier Financial to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.

PFC stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average is $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.37. Premier Financial has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $35.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.08). Premier Financial had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier Financial will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $97,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 982.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 45,080 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Premier Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Premier Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

