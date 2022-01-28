Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $111.63

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 111.63 ($1.51) and traded as high as GBX 116.80 ($1.58). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 114.40 ($1.54), with a volume of 978,768 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £990.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 108.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 111.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

